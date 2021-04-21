Union County kidnapping victim found dead, suspect in custody

EL DORADO, Ark. – A Union County man is in custody after investigators say a possible kidnapping turned into a homicide. ​

Robert Courtney faces multiple charges, including capital murder, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault and felony with a firearm. ​

Union County deputies say Courtney led them on a chase Tuesday afternoon after reports of a woman being at her job in El Dorado. ​

The chase ended in Ashley County off Highway 133, near the Prairie Country Club. ​

Officers also say that Courtney set his house on fire near Junction City. ​

According to deputies, the woman was not inside the vehicle when the pursuit ended. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead Tuesday night.

Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation with the help of the Union and Ashley County Sheriff’s Office.