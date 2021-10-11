UPS employee among at least 2 killed when plane crashes in California neighborhood

SANTEE, Calif. (KSWB) – A small plane crashed in a San Diego County neighborhood Monday afternoon, killing at least two people including a UPS employee, authorities said.

The plane crashed at a residential intersection of Santee, a suburban city near San Diego, around 12:15 p.m., according to the Santee Fire Department. The deadly crash happened just two blocks from a high school; the impact and ensuing blaze left multiple structures and vehicles badly damaged.

The aircraft was a Cessna 340A and its flight plan was from Yuma, Arizona, to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, according to a County of San Diego spokesperson.

Authorities said they did not yet know how many people were aboard the plane, but that they believed the injuries were “non-survivable,” Santee Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Matsushita told reporters.

Helicopter video from Nexstar’s KSWB showed fire engines dousing two homes destroyed in the crash. Two to three additional homes were also damaged, Matsushita said. He said they were still working to confirm that those inside those homes were able to get out safely.

A UPS delivery truck was destroyed in the crash. The company confirmed in an emailed statement to KSWB that an employee died.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement said.

Two victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated. Their conditions were not known.

A man at the scene said he received a call from a neighbor who said his mom and dad were rushed to the hospital.

“Don’t know the extent of their injuries. I do know from talking to some of the neighbors that it was more bumps and bruises. I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front. Michael, the neighbor, pulled my mom out of the back window and my stepdad was in the backyard so they broke down the fence to get him out.”

Santana High School, located two blocks west of the crash, said on Twitter that all students were “secure.” Students were being released for lunch or dismissal depending on whether they had other classes Monday.

American Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation point at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Dr.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.