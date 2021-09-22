VIDEO: Dynamic drone footage of damage done by Superdome roof fire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fire atop the Caesars Superdome – reportedly caused by pressure washing equipment used to clean the roof – will apparently not cause any further changes to the New Orleans Saints already-delayed home opener on Oct. 3.

The Tuesday fire, which sent approximately 70 workers scurrying for the exits as flames blazed for nearly 30 minutes before being doused by the New Orleans Fire Department, could be seen miles away as smoke billowed out of the gutter of the massive domed roof.

WGNO’s Sam Packnett captured a bird’s-eye view of the damage done by the exterior fire with some dynamic drone footage hours after the fire had been extinguished.

According to the Superdome’s ownership group ASM Global, there should be no further disruptions with the Saints schedule, which was altered following the impact of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29.