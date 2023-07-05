MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – The terrifying moment when a hammerhead shark appeared to hone in on a couple of paddleboarders making a grueling journey from the Bahamas to Florida for charity last month was caught on camera.

Gabe Barajas and his teammate, Malea Tribble, had embarked on the 80-mile voyage to raise money for families affected by cystic fibrosis.

“It just so happened that out in the middle of the gulf stream, 40 miles off the coast of Bimini, we got new fundraising help from a five-foot hammerhead shark,” said Barajas, of Mooresville, North Carolina.

The motto of the company Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis, which organizes the race each year, is “bold in the face of fear.” Barajas never expected he’d have to take that motto so literally.

(Courtesy: Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis)

Barajas was paddling with Tribble when Tribble’s husband, who was following them in a support boat, spotted the shark trailing his wife.

Eventually, Tribble’s husband guided her to safety. But the shark then swam towards Barajas and began circling.

“It was all over us. It was definitely behind her, and from the looks of it, its head had to have been underneath her board,” said Barajas.

(Courtesy: Malea Tribble)

Barajas says this year’s race was more difficult than last year’s, not just because of the shark. This year, he said, he fought much more wind and even rerouted due to severe weather off Florida’s coast.

“This was 16 hours. Although, we had to pick up and move because of a storm that was off the coast of Florida,” said Barajas.

Barajas won’t soon forget his close encounter, but he doesn’t want people to lose sight of the true story behind his paddle: raising money and awareness for cystic fibrosis.

“I want everyone to help me in the fight against cystic fibrosis. Be brave. Make a splash. And inspire every breath,” he said.

Barajas is still raising money for Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis, which is still attempting to reach its $1,000,000 fundraising goal after the June 25 race.

He is also embarking on another fundraising adventure in October. This time, it’s a one-day, 30-mile hike along the Appalachian Trail.