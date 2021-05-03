WATCH: Deputy wrangles gator with broom, returns it to Florida pond

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Using a broom, a deputy in Hillsborough County, Florida wrangled an alligator and released it back into a pond on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Wheaton, Deputy Noland and Deputy Morrey were called to deal with a 4-foot alligator that had wandered away from a pond and was found sleeping under a car in a Tampa neighborhood.

Wheaton, who is no stranger to alligators, having just relocated a 10-foot one in April, took charge, and used the broom to guide the reptile in the right direction. The gator latched onto the broom and went for a joyride back to the pond.

Deputies are using the encounter to remind residents it’s still alligator mating season.

They advise residents to keep a safe distance, keep their pets on a leash, and swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight.

If you see an alligator, don’t feed or touch it, and call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 813-247-8200 or call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4296.