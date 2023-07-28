HURON, Ohio (WJW) – A suspected bank burglar was busted when he gave new meaning to the term “direct deposit.”

Police in Huron, Ohio watched as the suspected bank thief dropped from the ceiling over the drive-thru, right in front of their eyes.

Police body camera video obtained by the WJW shows the incident. Officers can be heard ordering the suspect on the ground, and then helping get him out of the recycling can. The suspect was not injured.

“In my 35-plus years in law enforcement, this is the first time I ever saw a suspect fall into a garbage can,” said Huron Police Chief Terry Graham.

Graham said around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, police received an alarm from the VacationLand Federal Credit Union located on University Drive East.

While checking the building, officers could hear noises coming from inside the roof area over the drive-thru.

They also noticed the recycling can positioned in the middle of the drive-thru lane, directly under a roof access door. The officers heard noises coming from inside the bank and patiently waited.

“I am most impressed with our officers’ patience in a very difficult situation,” the chief said. “The tactics they used, I think, substantially contributed to no one being injured and the suspect being taken into custody.”

Tristan Heidl, 27, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools and safecracking.

Police say Heidl had a backpack full of construction tools.

“He did get inside the bank and attempt to open numerous areas in the bank that contain money,” the chief said.

Police say Heidl was unable to get inside the safe and crash-landed with empty pockets.

“He didn’t get a dime,” Graham said.

Heidl is being held in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is due back in court soon.