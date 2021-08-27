West Monroe woman sets fire to Mac’s Fresh Market while naked

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A West Monroe woman has been arrested and charged with Arson after starting several small fires while naked inside of the Macs Fresh Market on Cheniere Drew Road in West Monroe while naked. According to the arrest report, as the firefighters were extinguishing the fire, they found the suspect, Angela Watson, 37, wearing only a white butcher’s coat and nothing else inside the building.

Signs of forced entry was detected and at least 13 small fires were lit inside the building. Considering the damage caused by the fires, smoke, and water; it is estimated to be over $1 million dollars in damages.

Firemen on the scene were allowed access to surveillance footage provided by the store manager during an interview. The footage shows a naked woman forcefully entering the store and she gathered multiple bottles lighter fluid and began soaking multiple products, displays and a clerk’s stand that held flammable liquid. She was then seen moving across the store setting the fires with a lighter.

Courtsey: OPSO Bookings

Watson was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Simple Arson, three counts of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and one count of Simple Burglary.