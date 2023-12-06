(The Hill) — The World Health Organization (WHO) is pushing for higher taxes on alcohol and sugary drinks, arguing many countries are not using taxes to encourage healthier habits.

The WHO on Tuesday released new data showing the global tax rates on products like alcohol and sweetened beverages and claimed such rates are “low.”

The UN health agency found 108 of its 194 member states are taxing some sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), though such excise taxes — which are applied for certain products — are only about 6.6 percent of the price of soda. At least 148 nations applied excise taxes to alcoholic beverages, but wine is exempt from such taxes in at least 22 countries, according to WHO.

“Globally 2.6 million people die from drinking alcohol every year and over 8 million from an unhealthy diet, implementing tax on alcohol and SSBs will reduce these deaths,” the organization wrote in a statement.

The average excise tax rate imposed on the most sold brand of beer is 17.2 percent of its cost and 26.5 percent for the most sold brand of spirits, WHO said.

Pointing to a study in 2017, WHO argued taxes that increase the price of alcohol by 50 percent would help avoid over 21 million deaths over 50 years and generate an estimated $17 trillion in additional revenue.

The WHO argued increased taxes will incentivize companies to make healthier products while helping curb injuries and conditions like cancers, diabetes and heart diseases.

“Taxing unhealthy products creates healthier populations. It has a positive ripple effect across society — less disease and debilitation and revenue for governments to provide public services,” Dr. Rüdiger Krech, the director of Health Promotion with WHO, argued.

People appear to be in support of raising taxes on such products, according to the organization.

A recent Gallup poll conducted between WHO and Bloomberg, found over half of those surveyed across five countries said they supported higher taxes on alcohol products, high-sugar drinks and tobacco to reduce deaths.