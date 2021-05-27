Yellowstone investigators seeking to identify woman who was filmed approaching grizzly bears

Tourists at Yellowstone are instructed to remain 100 yards from bears at all times, and to “never approach a bear to take a photo.” (Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – She escaped without injury, but just bearly.

Officials at Yellowstone National Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was filmed approaching a female grizzly bear and her cubs earlier this month.

The incident occurred at the Roaring Mountain parking lot on May 10, just before 5 p.m., according to Yellowstone National Park. In the footage, the unidentified woman can be seen standing relatively close to the bears, holding her phone as if to take a picture. The mama bear then bluff-charges the woman (i.e., bounds toward her as if to “scare or intimidate” her), effectively causing the woman to turn and back away.

“The unidentified woman is described as white, mid 30s, brown hair, and wearing black clothing,” park officials stated in a Facebook post shared earlier this week. Investigators are also asking anyone with information that could aid their investigation to contact the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch.

“You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” the Facebook post concluded.

Park officials did not disclose what the woman would be charged with, if anything.

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park, or any National Park, are urged to keep at least 100 yards from bears at all times, and to “never approach a bear to take a photo,” according to the National Park Service. Guests are also prohibited from feeding bears or allowing the animals to touch or approach their cars. Additional bear safety information can be found at the National Park Service’s website.

“Your safety cannot be guaranteed, but you can play an active role in protecting yourself and the bears people come here to enjoy,” Yellowstone warns on its website.