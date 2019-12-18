1 dead, 2 injured in Oregon shopping center stabbing

BEAVERTON, Ore. – One person is reported dead after multiple people were stabbed in an incident at a local shopping center.

It happened around 11:30 Wednesday morning in the Murray Hill area of Beaverton, reports our sister station KOIN 6 News.

Less than an hour after first tweeting about the incident, the Beaverton Police Department reported there was a suspect in custody.

The stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, but there was no further word on their condition.

Beaverton is just west of Portland.

