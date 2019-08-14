A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault by Swedish court

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Swedish court on Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019 found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm says he and his two bodyguards “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground.”(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court on Wednesday found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm that drew the close attention of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Though the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his two bodyguards were found to have hit and kicked the victim during the brawl, the three defendants did not face the prospect of an immediate prison term and did not have to attend the verdict by the Stockholm District Court.

The court did sentence the three to “conditional sentences,” which means they face no prison sentence in Sweden unless they commit a similar offense in the country again.

The three, who were released Aug. 2 pending the verdict and returned to the U.S., have been ordered to a pay a total of 12,500 kronor ($1,310) in compensation to the victim.

The artist had pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with the two men who he claimed were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers’ two bodyguards, the rapper told during the court proceedings.

The court said the defendants “were not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defense.”

“In an overall assessment the court finds that the assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen,” the court said.

This sort of sentencing is in line with other cases in Sweden.

During the trial, prosecutors played video footage that showed the rapper throwing a young man to the ground.