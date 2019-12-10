Active shooter reported in Jersey City, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (NBC News) – Law enforcement officials in Jersey City, New Jersey, were responding Tuesday to reports of an active shooter, NBC New York reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, a police officer was shot in the head, a senior law enforcement official said. At least one suspect was holed up in a local store, sources said.

About 12 schools in one area of the state’s second-largest city were on lockdown, while schools in nearby Bayonne were under a “shelter in place” order as a precaution, officials said.

“All students and staff are safe however a number of schools are currently on” lockdown, the Jersey City School District tweeted at 1:30 p.m.

SWAT teams with Jersey City and state police were among those responding Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Newark and the FBI were also on the scene.