Alabama Hunter finds dog trapped in hole

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A dog was found this morning on the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area of Baldwin County.

The dog was found trapped in a hole. A hunter found the animal Monday morning off of Highway 112. He suspects the dog had been in the hole for a prolonged period of time.

If you recognize the dog please call 251-213-3896.

