Amy Klobuchar ending her Democratic presidential campaign, plans to endorse Joe Biden

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., visits with attendees after speaking at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — According to the Associated Press, Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign.

This news comes just one day before Super Tuesday, the election for the primary.

Klobuchar plans to endorse Joe Biden.