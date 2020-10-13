Barrett refuses to recuse from election disputes

(NBC News) The confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett moved into a new phase Tuesday, with Judge Barrett facing direct questions from lawmakers.

The former clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia asserted herself early on, telling the panel “If I’m confirmed you would not be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting Justice Barrett.”

When asked about abortion rights and the possibility of overturning Roe vs. Wade, Barrett said “I can’t express views or pre-commit to approaching a case any particular way.”

She also said she’s made no commitments to President Trump or anyone else on how she might decide major cases, including any involving the upcoming election.

Asked by Democrats how she might rule on issues like the Affordable Care Act, LGBTQ rights and gun rights, Judge Barrett recalled the words of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when she testified on Capitol Hill.

“No hints, no previews, no forecasts. That had been the practice of nominees before her that had been the practice of nominees before her, but everybody calls it the Ginsburg rule because she stated it so concisely and it’s been the practice of every nominee since,” she stated.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/313008I

LATEST POSTS: