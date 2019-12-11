1  of  2
Breaking News
Seventh flu death reported in Arkansas for 2019 3 Batesville PD officers hit by vehicle

Deputy shot in Florida’s Escambia County

National
Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Deputy has been shot in the line of duty according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office. ECSO says they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block of Limerick Lane around 1:37 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say once they got on the scene, the suspect opened fire on deputies. One of the deputies was hit by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital. There is no information provided on the condition of the deputy. The suspect was transported to the hospital after deputies returned fire. There’s no word on the suspect’s condition either.

This is the third Escambia County deputy to be shot in less than a week. Two others were shot Friday responding to the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola. They were released from the hospital earlier this week.

At 1:37 pm the Escambia County Sheriffs Office received a call about a suicide threat at 400-block of Limerick Drive….

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss