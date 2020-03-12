Disneyland Park closed temporarily in response to coronavirus pandemic

1  of  2
FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CALIFORNIA (WDVM) — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will be closed from March 14 to the end of the month for precaution against the spread of coronavirus, Disneyland Resort said on Thursday.

The company says there are “no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort” and the Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until March 16 so guests have time for travel arrangements. Disney says its cast members will continue to be paid during the closure.

The company also said they will refund hotel bookings during the period of closure.

The Walt Disney Travel Company can be contacted for questions and cancellations at (714) 520-5050.

