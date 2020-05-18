Las Vegans enjoy a rare opportunity to bike the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Strip is usually the place to be on a Friday night. Believe it or not, even with the casinos shut down, it’s become a hot spot for other reasons.

When the widely recognizable three-mile long stretch of asphalt shut down, people started to bike it!

8 News Now joined hundreds who have jumped on their bicycles and taken advantage of this rare opportunity.

“It is an opportunity that probably isn’t going to come around again,” said Ken Engle.

Engle and his family are just like thousands of other families who are biking the Strip.

“We plan on just riding all the way down to Circus Circus and back and stopping, looking and seeing just the spectacle of what it’s like with no people,” said Engle.

8 News Now sports anchor Kevaney Martin wanted to join in on the fun, so she grabbed a helmet jumped on a bike and pedaled away.

She quickly saw why so many others were taking part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It’s something fun, and I think it’s cool,” said Kayla Sanguinetti. “There are a lot of bad things happening right now, this whole virus, but there are a couple things helping families bond, and this is one of the things people can be doing.”

The Engles are one of those families using this as a bonding experience. Mason, their grandson, agrees it’s pretty cool.

“On a scale of 1-10, it’s a 9.5,” said Mason.

The Strip has been pretty packed, especially now with the cooler temperatures.

We’ll tell you what, this experience is not a bad way to spend a Friday on the Strip.