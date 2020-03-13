Live Blog: Coronavirus impacts events across the US

March 13- 11:10- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media at 1:30 this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

March 13- 10:59 a.m.- Shorter College: Full-time faculty and staff will report to work during normal operating hours. Faculty will also adhere to regularly scheduled office hours. Professors and instructors will communicate with students via email and Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) starting March 13, 2020. During this time, students are required to complete assignments within the allotted time. All student events are canceled until further notice. Classes are scheduled to resume on March 30, 2020.

March 13- 10:37 a.m.- President Trump announced he will hold a news conference today at 2 p.m. CT regarding the Coronavirus epidemic.

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

March 13- 10:11 a.m.- Employees in all Walmart corporate offices will begin working remotely through at least Friday, April 3 in response to the spread of the coronavirus, Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon announced on Friday.

People shop at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were murdered last August. Department of Justice are expected to announce Thursday that the suspected shooter Patrick Crusius will be charged with federal hate crimes, in addition to the state capital murder charges he already faces. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

March 13- 9:54 a.m.- LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – With area schools closed due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the City of Little Rock is working with the Little Rock School District and other partner agencies to provide meals to all students in Little Rock.

On Friday, any Little Rock area students, regardless of where they are enrolled, will be able to pick up a lunch between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at most LRSD schools. Starting Friday, parents will be able to visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 or lrsd.org to find the nearest school providing meals.

March 13- 9:07 a.m.- The Augusta National Golf Club has announced the postponing of The Masters Golf Tournament as well as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals.

March 13- 8:48 a.m.- Wall Street rallied on Friday, bouncing firmly back after the worst day for markets since the Black Monday crash in 1987.