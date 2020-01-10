Marianne Williamson drops out of 2020 presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate author Marianne Williamson speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University on Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington.Jose Luis Magana / AP file

NBC News – Self-help author Marianne Williamson announced Friday she is ending her unlikely presidential campaign, a week after laying off nearly her entire campaign staff.

The best-selling author and spiritual adviser struggled to be taken seriously in the crowded Democratic 2020 field, despite spending nearly a year campaigning in early voting states and the viral success of her colorful debate performances.

“I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message,” Williamson said in an email to supporters on Friday. “With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.”

