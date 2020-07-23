New Mexico deputies: Man killed following fight over mask

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at an auto shop after a man who refused to wear a mask allegedly tried to run over the shop owner’s son and crashed into a vehicle before driving off.

An incident report written by Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies say as they were searching for the man, they received a call from the shop owner saying the man had returned and that his son had shot someone.

Deputies found two men on the ground. One didn’t have a pulse.

Albuquerque police have taken over the investigation. Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos declined to release more details about Tuesday afternoon’s shooting, saying detectives were interviewing additional people.

“The investigation is still in its preliminary stage,” he said Thursday.

The initial incident report indicated the man had stopped at the auto shop and asked for air for his tire, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The owner said he told the man that he could help him but that he needed to have a mask on and the man became “extremely irate.”

The state’s mandate that everyone must wear face coverings in public has been in effect since May 16. Operators of essential businesses must require customers to wear masks, and violators are subject to a fine.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a tweet Thursday reiterated the call for wearing masks as state health officials urged people to stay at home.