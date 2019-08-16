Officer resigns after 2 hurt by truck at immigration protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An officer at a Rhode Island detention center has resigned amid investigations into a truck that drove through a group protesting federal immigration policies.

A spokesman for the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility said in a brief statement Friday that Capt. Thomas Woodworth resigned Friday, a day being placed on administrative leave.

The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action said a 64-year-old man was seriously injured and at least one other person hurt Wednesday night after a pickup operated by a uniformed corrections officer drove up to an entrance blocked by demonstrators.

Video posted by the group showed the vehicle stopping before again moving forward.

Officials at the center used by federal immigration officials have not stated explicitly whether Woodworth was driving the truck.

Rhode Island’s attorney general and state police are investigating .