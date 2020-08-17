Portland protesters beat driver unconscious after pulling him from his truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was assaulted by protesters after crashing his truck in Portland during the 80th consecutive night of demonstrations in the city.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a pickup truck was found on the sidewalk as officers surrounded the area. Police said protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver afterward.

Several blocks away by Taylor and Broadway, a pickup is on the sidewalk & police are around it. The crowd is accusing the driver & a woman of saying racist stuff & trying to run people over. I didn't see it happen. Another person says driver was taken away in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/dqje0kJOae — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 17, 2020

The driver suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital. Video circulating on social media shows people kicking and hitting the man while he was on the ground.

In one clip, the victim is shown unconscious in the middle of the street following the attack. The New York Post reports the driver’s wife was also assaulted.

Witnesses told KOIN the driver of the truck was attempting to run protesters over. In one of the clips posted online, the driver tells the protesters, ““I was trying to get out the way.”

Police are investigating the incident further.

Despite the assault, no arrests were made overnight.