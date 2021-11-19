Protections for western bird will get new look under Biden

FILE – In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male Greater Sage Grouse perform their mating ritual on a lake near Walden, Colo. The Biden administration is considering new measures to protect the ground-dwelling bird that was once found across much of the U.S. West. It has lost vast areas of habitat in recent decades due to oil and gas drilling, grazing, wildfires and other pressures. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday said it will consider new measures to protect greater sage grouse, a bird species once found across much of the U.S. West that has suffered drastic declines in recent decades due to oil and gas drilling, grazing, wildfires and other pressures.

The announcement of a range-wide habitat evaluation for greater sage grouse came after the Trump administration tried to scale back conservation efforts adopted when Biden was vice president in 2015.

Afederal court blocked Trump’s changes. But Biden administration officials said the attempt set back conservation efforts — even as the chicken-sized bird’s habitat was further ravaged by wildfires, invasive plant species and continued development.

Industry groups have resisted further restrictions, such as wide buffers where drilling would be prohibited. Biologists have said those buffers are needed to protect sage grouse breeding areas where the birds engage in elaborate annual mating rituals.

Some environmentalists insisted that the 2015 plans didn’t go far enough because of loopholes that allowed grazing and drilling on land that sage grouse need.

Bureau of Land Management Deputy Director Nada Culver said “everything’s on the table” as the agency launches its evaluation of sage grouse habitat, with no set deadlines for action.

“From changes to the buffers, to how we manage energy development, to how we manage every other activity….we are evaluating it and we are looking for input on what are the most important things to look at,” Culver said.

Greater sage grouse once numbered in the millions across all or portions of 11 Western states. Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey said earlier this year that their numbers are down 65% since 1986.

In 2010, U.S. wildlife officials said drastic habitat losses meant protections for sage grouse had become warranted for under the Endangered Species Act. However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not take any action at the time, saying other species took priority.

In 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined protections were no longer needed after other federal agencies and states adopted sweeping land use plans meant to halt or reverse the species’ decline.

The quirky birds with long, pointed tail feathers are known for elaborate courtship display in which male birds puff up air sacs in their necks to make a popping sound.

Federal officials said in May response to a court order that they would consider reviving a ban on new miningon large expanses of public lands to help the birds.

A temporary ban on mining was imposed under former President Barack Obama but dropped by the Trump administration. The affected lands totaled 10 million acres (4 million hectares) in Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.