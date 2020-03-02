Protesters say LA DA’s husband pointed gun at them

FILE – In this Jan.6, 2020 file photo Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey talks during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of the Los Angeles County district attorney pointed a gun at them Monday morning, March 2, 2020 as they demanded a meeting with her at her home the day before a primary election for her seat. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of the Los Angeles County district attorney pointed a gun at them before sunrise Monday as they demanded a meeting with her at her home.

Authorities have not confirmed the activists’ account regarding the events at the home of District Attorney Jackie Lacey. In avideo posted by activist Jasmyne Cannick on Twitter, a man pointing a gun opens the door and says: “Get off. Get off of my porch.”

The encounter came a day before a primary for district attorney; Lacey is seeking a third term.

Lacey, the first black woman to lead the country’s largest local prosecutor’s office, has clashed repeatedly with Black Lives Matter protesters. They say she is too protective of law enforcement and doesn’t prosecute officers who fatally shoot suspects.

Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter organizer, toldKTTV the protesters rang Lacey’s doorbell to meet with her.

“Her husband met us at the door with a gun,” Abdullah told KTTV. “We heard him cock it, he pointed the gun as he opened the door and then when he saw me, he pointed the gun directly at my chest.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers were called to a Granada Hills home around 5:40 a.m. regarding about 50 protesters outside a home, Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Lomeli said there have not been any arrests but police did not immediately confirm the report of a man brandishing a gun.

In the video, a woman off-camera says: “Good morning. Are you going to shoot me?”

The man, identified by Cannick as David Lacey, says: “I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.”

The woman responds: “Can you tell Jackie Lacey that we’re here?”

The man says: “I don’t care who you are, get off of my porch right now. We’re calling the police right now.”

The district attorney’s office referred media inquires to Lacey’s campaign, which did not immediately comment.

Lacey, a two-term incumbent, is facing George Gascon, the former San Francisco DA, and former public defender Rachel Rossi. The race is nonpartisan and will be decided if one of the candidates receives more than half the primary votes on Tuesday. If no one achieves a majority, the top two will face off in November.