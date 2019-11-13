Tracking the Tropics: Quiet in middle November

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical activity typically drops off significantly in middle to late November and, as of Nov. 13, no new development is expected in the next five days.

Currently, dry air is covering much of the Atlantic which will hinder any tropical development. Several strong cold fronts are forecast to move through the southeast and this would also keep any tropical development off the coast.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Thursday night. Heavy rain will likely move onshore in the Panhandle of Florida and north central Florida.

Rain will move into south Georgia and along the coast of the Carolinas Friday and linger along the coast into Saturday.

Behind this front, temperatures will take another dive and a cold weekend is expected across the south behind this area of low pressure.

The tropics, close to home, should remain quiet through the next few weeks.