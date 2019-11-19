Two jail guards charged in connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s death, sources say

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night before he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. The federal charges could come as soon as Tuesday and are the first in connection with Epstein’s death.. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

The guards face charges tied to falsifying records. The case will have no bearing on the determination that Epstein died by suicide.

NBC NEWS – Two guards at a prison in Manhattan have been indicted in connection to the investigation into accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a senior law enforcement official said.

Michael Thomas and Tova Noel have been indicted by a grand jury with six counts tied to falsifying prison records.

The allegations are that Thomas and Noel sat at their desk, browsed the internet, and moved around a common area of the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan but never conducted any rounds on the night before Epstein was found dead by suicide on Aug. 10.

