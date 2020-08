LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 8 PM CDT, Sunday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has adjusted the lastest forecasts for both Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Arkansas weather impacts have also been updated below.

Hurricane Marco moved into the Gulf of Mexico late Saturday night and has continued moving towards the U.S. Gulf coastline today. As of this evening, Marco has weakened as it moves into a belt of fast wind speeds aloft.