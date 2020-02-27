Unlikely everyone will have Real ID by deadline

Travelers go through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to make their flights at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, on November 24, 2010 ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Some 42.2 million Americans are expected to pack their bags and travel at least 50 miles (90 kilometers) from home to celebrate Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November, the AAA motor club and leisure travel group said. The number of Thanksgiving travelers is up by 11 percent compared to last year, even though gasoline is around 25 cents more expensive and air fares are up. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — It is unlikely that everyone will have the Real ID by the deadline in October.

If you do not have one by the deadline it will mean that some travelers may not be able to use their licenses to fly commercially.

A legislative fix may be needed to assist the process.

The Real ID Act establishes minimum security standards for licenses.

The post 9/11 law prevents the federal government from accepting ID’s that don’t comply.

Real ID cards have a star at the top of the card.

The department of Homeland Security said Oregon and Oklahoma are not providing Real ID’s but will begin issuing them soon.

It was noted that states have had 14 years to comply with the law.