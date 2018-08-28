U.S. Announces New Trade Deal with Mexico Video

WASHINGTON - The U.S. has reached a trade deal with Mexico that could be the basis of a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

With the President of Mexico on a speaker phone, President Donald Trump announced that Mexico and the U.S. have agreed to something he's calling the “United States-Mexico Trade Agreement.”

It could become the basis of a “new NAFTA”.

"It's a big day for trade, big day for our country," said President Trump.

The President says Canada can sign on to this deal or do their own, but the Mexican president made it clear he would like Canada to join the new trade deal.

"I will be calling the prime minister soon, and if they would like to negotiate fairly we will do that," Trump continued.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada set out to renegotiate NAFTA last year. After three-way talks with Canada and Mexico fell apart in June, Trump said the only way to reach a NAFTA deal is to divide and conquer.

Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt called Monday's announcement a huge victory for America's farmers.

"Not only for farmers, but for farmers, for people who run the Kansas City southern railroad, for people who make cars, who make airplanes," he said.

But Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman says there is still along road ahead.

"Canada is our biggest trading partner and Mexico is number two. So my hope is that we will see some light at the end of the tunnel here," he added.

President Trump seemed confident a trade deal with Canada will happen.

"We can have a separate deal or we can put it into this deal," Trump said.

The Canadian foreign minister is expected to arrive in Washington by Tuesday for talks on the trade agreement and ongoing negotiations which are critically important to American agriculture.

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement regarding the announcement of a preliminary agreement between the United States and Mexico that stands to strengthen the two nations’ trading relationship:

“Solidifying our partnership with Mexico while improving the terms of our trade agreement is a positive, welcome development. It moves us one step closer to ensuring Arkansas’s businesses and agriculture industry maintain access to this crucial market. I congratulate the president and his team and look forward to a comprehensive deal being reached quickly. America can compete with any nation in the world when the playing field is level, so continued pursuit of fair trade agreements with our partners across the globe must remain a priority.”