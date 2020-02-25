WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Revelers dressed in costumes and reaching for beads thrown from floats take to the streets Tuesday in the New Orleans area when Carnival season reaches its peak. Carnival season begins Jan. 6 and ends on Fat Tuesday after weeks of parades, balls and merriment.

Mardi Gras season is usually a time of frivolity and fun as thousands of people swarm into the streets of New Orleans and other cities and towns in southern Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Theirs is an annual tradition of watching parades, partying and hanging out with family and friends.