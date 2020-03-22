What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

A man shelters from the rain with an umbrella a he walks past an old building decorated with replica of Iranian old paintings in a mostly empty street in a commercial district in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 22, 2020. On Sunday, Iran imposed a two-week closure on major shopping malls and centers across the country to prevent spreading the new coronavirus. Pharmacies, supermarkets, groceries and bakeries will remain open. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 14,600 people worldwide, and it has sickened more than 335,000. Leaders in the U.S. are hammering out a rescue package that could be worth nearly $2 trillion, while the death toll in Italy soars again.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Italy’s coronavirus infections continue to soar, with 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths.

— Congress and the White House still trying to craft a mammoth rescue package that could be worth nearly$2 trillion.

— Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first member of U.S. Senate to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

— U.S. economysuffers severe whiplash as business spirals downward due to coronavirus pandemic.

— German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine after a physician who treated her tests positive for the coronavirus.

— The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won’t send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they’re postponed for a year.

— Plácido Domingo announces that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Africa gets emergency help to battle the virus from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

—Iran, with an officially reported 21,600 cases of the new coronavirus, snubs U.S. offer of help. Experts believe Tehran may be underreporting the number of cases.

— Indian prime minister asks his nation of1.3 billion people to stay home, but many venture out anyway.

— Drive-thru sitesare being opened around the United States to test people for the new coronavirus, but the system has been riddled by delays, shortages and other problems.

— Parents find themselves in the role of classroom teacher as millions of children are forced to stay home.

— Dubai cancels the Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, until 2021.

— The Palestinian Health Ministry announces itsfirst cases in the Gaza Strip: two residents who returned recently from Pakistan tested positive.

— President Donald Trump says he’s ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the hard-hit states of Washington, California and New York.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

ONE NUMBER:

ITALY DEATH TOLL AT 5,476. The number ishigher than the death toll in China, where the virus first emerged late last year.

IN OTHER NEWS:

SENIOR HAPPY HOUR CANCELED: Scores of activities are canceled at The Villages, a Florida retirement conclave of 80,000. But …

WHAT LOCKDOWN? Officials around the world are frustrated by people flouting lockdown orders and advice. “Some consider they’re little heroes,” France’s interior minister said. “Well, no. You’re an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself.”

