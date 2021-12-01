Who are the victims of Oxford High School shooting?

Oxford High School sophomore Allison Hepp, 15, holds a candle as she bows her head in prayer during a vigil after the Oxford High School school shootings, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

The three teenagers killed by a fellow studentat Oxford High School in Michigan were being remembered Wednesday for their commitment to athletics, art and family.

Here’s what we know about those killed during the shooting on Tuesday:

Madisyn Baldwin’s grandmother told WDIV-TV that she was a talented artist who loved to draw, read and write.

The 17-year-old was the oldest child in her family, with a half-brother and two sisters. Her grandmother said she already had received multiple college acceptances and was looking forward to the future. She described her granddaughter as patient and “so kind.”

Tate Myre, 16, was a member of the school’s varsity football team and an honor student, according to the football team’s tribute to him on Twitter.

“Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all,” the post read. “You will be missed, Tate.”

Myre frequently shared video highlights of his play during football games and recently retweeted video from an interview with a site that covers Michigan high school football. Reflecting on an 0-3 start to the season, he said the team worked hard and had to trust and love one another to recover.

“Rain is just like Oxford football, tough, muddy,” he said, wearing the number 42 on his white jersey. “Everything about us is tough.”

Hana St. Juliana also was remembered for her passion and commitment to athletics.

The Oxford women’s basketball program paid tribute to St. Juliana on Twitter, saying the 14-year-old made her high school debut the night before she was killed.

“We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game,” the team’s post said. “Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game. … This season we play for you Hana.”