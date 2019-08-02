Natural grass returns to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Natural grass makes its return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium beginning on Monday, August 5.

Through a collaboration with J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., the new grass featuring Tahoma 31 will be transported from Winstead Turf Farms in Arlington, Tenn. to begin installation in the early morning hours of August 5. The installation of the new playing surface takes Razorback Stadium to natural grass for the first time since 2009 and to its original playing surface beginning in 1938.

“As we prepare for the start of the 2019 football season, the Home of the Razorbacks will soon see the culmination of a transformation of Frank Broyles Field,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “I know that Coach Chad Morris and our football team will enjoy competing on our new natural grass surface. We are grateful to our friends at J.B. Hunt for their assistance in transporting our new field to campus. We couldn’t have completed this process without their expertise.”

“We are excited to work with the University of Arkansas on a project that will change the surface of football at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “We look forward to a successful delivery and a great Razorback football season.”

The Tahoma 31 derives its name from the Native American word, Tahoma, which means frozen water. In test after test, Tahoma 31 shows its exceptional winter hardiness, tested up to 75% more cold tolerant than other bermuda grass varieties. With the additional characteristics of both improved wear tolerance and drought resistance, Tahoma 31 is ideal for sports turf, golf courses and high-quality lawns in the Mid-Atlantic & Transition Zone. The approximately 1800-pound rolls of Matrix turf rolls feature an interwoven mesh support layer that provides strength and stability to the sod without compromise to drainage.

The Razorbacks are set to kick off the 2019 season on the new natural grass surface on August 31 at 3 p.m. against Portland State on SEC Network.