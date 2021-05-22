Nearly naked Florida woman tops 100 mph in chase spanning multiple counties, troopers say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman from Florida was arrested Saturday for reportedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded Saturday morning to an alert from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office that said deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle heading southbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A trooper observed the car in question, a 2009 Cadillac sedan, traveling on Interstate 75 in Hernando County. When they tried pulling over the car, the driver fled and began driving the vehicle at 110 mph, the Highway Patrol said.

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office/Florida Highway Patrol)

Deputies pursued the driver along Interstate 75 and eventually onto a state road before they stopped the car with a PIT maneuver and the woman was detained.

“Rachael Lynn Stefancich, 24, of Plant City, nearly fully unclothed, was immediately taken into custody and arrested for grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing & eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended,” the Highway Patrol said. “Stefancich was later delivered to the Hernando County Jail.”

Online jail records show Stefancich has previous arrests for petit theft and drug possession, among other charges.