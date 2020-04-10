Neighborhood devastated after EF-2 tornado rips through town

HARRISBURG, Ark. – Multiple agencies and volunteers have finished a day of clean up in the small town of Harrisburg, but homes in the community have a long road to recovery.

A video was captured Wednesday night by Amber Haskins.

“Oh my goodness I think it’s a tornado, look when the lightning hits,” said Amber.

The video shows what unfolded in the small town of Harrisburg in Poinsett County.

“A bunch of cracking and popping and snapping,” said Charlotte Tacker whose home was damaged by the tornado.

The national weather service said an EF-2 tornado tore through this small town.

“It was a boom, boom, boom sound… It kept doing it,” said a kid.

Over 50 homes had damage, some of them were a total loss.

Charlotte Tacker rented a home in Harrisburg and it was completely destroyed.

“Kind of numb like it doesn’t really look like it’s mine over there,” said Tacker.

She is counting her blessings.

“I knew God had his hand around on me and he took care of me and I didn’t’ get hurt,” said Tacker.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the cleanup process is just now starting.

“Well that’s the good thing about the community they get out here and help no matter how far they have to come. It’s just like the disaster team,” said Mayor Johnny Cochran of Ravenden Springs.

Agencies from all over the state are cleaning up. It’s a passion some.

“We actually do it not just here this is our local area but we do it all over the place just so happened to be in our back yard this time,” said Jimmy Blackford from the Arkansas Baptist State Convention Disaster.

While this small community may be struck by a disaster… They are in this together.

“Well I would like to live in that house right there, but there is broken candy, but you can’t eat it now,” said a kid.

We also spotted officers with the Harrisburg Police Department passing out pizza to those affected. It just shows there is good news during disasters.