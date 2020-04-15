Neighbors shocked after woman was shot and body was found burned near home in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police are investigating after a woman was shot and a body was found burned near a home. It happened in the 7300 block of Twin Oaks Road.

Little Rock police are not saying if these two incidents are connected, but people who live in the Twin Oaks neighborhood couldn’t believe the news.

It’s all quiet in the Twin Oaks neighborhood in Little Rock.

“For the years I’ve been here it’s been fairly calm,” said Marie Noblett who lives in the neighborhood.

Calm turned to chaotic early Tuesday morning when police were called to a home about a shooting.

“There were as far as I can see from the house next door on up was police cars,” said Noblett.

Little Rock Police found a woman who was shot in the hand.

“I can’t imagine why what somebody would have done to you to cause you to do that to another person,” said Noblett.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The burned body was sent to the state crime lab to determine what happened and to identify the person.