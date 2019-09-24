New brain monitor system unveiled at Arkansas Children’s Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children’s Hospital unveiled their new MEG system today. This will give kids and adults with seizures the most advanced technology available.

MEG stands for magnet-oencepha-lography. It can detect magnetic fields produced in the brain to identify area of the brain that seizures are happening.

It’s non-invasive and Children’s Hospital is the first in the state to bring this technology to Arkansas. They say it’s a game changer.

“It’s the opportunity to change the life of a child. it’s the opportunity to change a child who seizures every day of their life to be seizure free,” said Chief Medical Officer Greg Sharp.

It will also be used to evaluate brain activity and mapping before brain tumor surgery.