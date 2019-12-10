New coach sparks new hope for clever T-shirts

CONWAY, Ark. — Shirts come in all shapes, sizes and styles.

For one T-shirt printing shop, a newly announced head football coach creates an opportunity to be clever.

“We’re able to get something out fairly quick and be kind of witty about it at the same time,” Ryan Ritchie says.

Ritchie owns Rock City Outfitters in Conway.

His business is known for churning out shirts with funny catchphrases like “Arkansauna” and the widely chanted “Hammer Down” the past couple football seasons.

Ritchie says “Hammer Down” and “Full Tilt Boogie” shirts are still in stock but at a discounted price.

The University of Arkansas announced Sam Pittman as its new football coach over the weekend, and some may wonder what clever T-shirt slogan Ritchie and his team have up their sleeve.

“We’ve already got a few ideas,” Ritchie says, without revealing much more.

Pittman has been heard repeating the phrase “Yessir!” but, it’s unclear whether it will stick.

Ritchie says he briefly considered ending any future ideas to sell coach slogan shirts, but quickly realized they are still in demand.

He says his team has already received tons of ideas related to Pittman and possible future shirts.

Rock City outfitters also sells hats and pants.

Apparel ranges in price from $15 – $45, according to Ritchie.