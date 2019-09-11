New exhibit coming to the Clinton Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Clinton Presidential Center and a world renown artist are coming together to offer you a one of a kind exhibit, and a unique look at history.

The works of Mexican artist Jose Sacal will be on display at the Clinton Library.

The timing could not be more perfect, as mexico celebrates it’s independence during Hispanic Heritage month.

The sculptures on display are the artists rendering off some people you may recognize that have had an impact on global politics and culture.

“It’s incredible to see international figures that we recognize from Abraham Lincoln to Mahatma Gandhi and on down the list that are represented, so thank you for sharing it with us.”

Jose Sacal’s art is inspired by Picasso, Michelangelo and others.

The exhibit will be in Little Rock into October. It’s a great opportunity for art and history lovers to get a little bit of both and admire the work of an international artist.