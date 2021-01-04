New president announced for Pulaski Academy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski Academy has announced the appointment of the school’s next president.

Stephen “Brock” Dunn will assume his responsibilities starting July 1.

Dunn previously served as both Assistant Head of School and Head of the Upper School at University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan.

Prior to joining The University Liggett School, Mr. Dunn served in a variety of leadership capacities at the Ethel Walker School in Connecticut, Cardigan Mountain School in New Hampshire, Williston Northampton School in Massachusetts, and The Masters School in New York.

“As we prepare to enter our 50th year, the Board of Trustees of Pulaski Academy is thrilled to welcome Brock as the next President of PA. After meeting with some members of the PA community, Brock was described as a transformational leader, a story-teller and a connector,” said Alexandra Ifrah, Chair-Pulaski Academy Board of Trustees, “Brock brings to PA his notable experience, his passion for education and innovation, his commitment to inclusiveness and community building, and his genuine enthusiasm for growth. These qualities position Brock as the perfect leader to guide our school into its next 50 years of excellence.”

Dunn, and his wife Jenna, are reportedly looking forward to the change when they come to Little Rock.

“Jenna and I were drawn to the vision, mission and core values of Pulaski Academy. And yet, when we began to process our time in Little Rock, what we kept coming back to was the people. We were so deeply moved by the kindness, warmth and welcome by each and every person we met. We are eager to turn those introductions into relationships. We are eager to become Arkansans.”

