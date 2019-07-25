New UAMS amputee clinic streamlines care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new program at UAMS allows amputee patients to visit a clinic once and get all the care they need. It started last month and has already helped a teen from Arkansas County.

In May, Kenlee St. John, 15, from Dewitt got into a 4-wheeling accident. She lost her arm, but ultimately is doing okay.

“I remember we were riding and then all of a sudden it got unleveled. It landed straight back in the ditch,” Kenlee said.

Once a month she will visit the UAMS Orthopaedics Clinic in Little Rock. She will meet with her team of doctors and specialists, like occupational therapist Angela Green.

“There are a lot of steps in between having your amputation and getting your prosthetics and your therapy,” Green said.

It allows her to see everyone she needs to at once, instead of having a number of different appointments.

“With this approach they really need to come to this one clinic day and they are immediately seen by an occupational therapist, they are immediately seen by a prosthetist, and their surgeon is there is giving their input,” Green explains.

It allows Kenlee to get the appointments over with and get back to things much more important to this 15-year-old.

“I cheer. I play basketball. I run track and I’m going to start softball this year,” Kenlee said.

To learn more about the program, visit news.uams.edu.