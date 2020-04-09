New unemployment system coming soon for self-employed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Independent contractors, business owners and self-employed people in Arkansas are struggling with the changes brought on by COVID-19.
“We are still losing income not being at work daily,” said Jennifer Mullins, Hair Stylist.
Currently those individuals are not able to collect unemployment.
“Basically we are just told to wait, just wait it out,” said Mullins.
Jennifer Mullins has been a cosmetologist for nearly two decades, She worked at Salon Hue in Sherwood which was forced to close its doors on March 25th.
“I’ve already received a letter from the unemployment office saying I am not eligible for benefits,” said Mullins.
Traditionally people in this category would not be able to collect unemployment. However Wednesday during the daily COVID-19 update from Governor Asa Hutchinson, it was announced those rules are changing.
“Going to build an entire new system to be able to process and handle these types of claims,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said it’s going to happen, but it will take some time.
“We have to wait, we are probably about a three-week time frame for us to build out that system,” said Secretary Preston.
“I don’t trust the time period because I was told three weeks ago, three weeks ago,” said Mullins.
Mullins said three weeks is a long time to wait for people who have been without a job for several weeks already.
“I’m not very happy about the announcement in the fact that it takes three weeks to set up the system and I do not feel he has much empathy toward people who are self-employed, who are not getting an income at the moment,” said Mullins.
Governor Hutchinson said more than 110,000 people have applied for unemployment so far and by the weekend he expects that number to increase by at least 40,000 people.
Mullins said she thinks the CDC should release guidelines for salons such as wearing gloves, masks and limiting the number of customers in a shop.
This way, she said, some people can get back to work.
