New video shows Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, man moments before kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

We are on day six of the search for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

The Birmingham Police Department has released a surveillance video of new persons of interest in the case. The video shows two figures walking past two small children in Tom Brown Village at the time of the abduction. The children can be seen following the second figure before they are off-camera.

The search will resume into the weekend.

4:50 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday a plan to perform a grid search Sunday with the help of community volunteers.

According to BPD, after further evaluation, they are not asking for volunteers as they say they have “sufficient volunteers and personnel from BPD to already perform the search.”

You can still help BPD by sending in tips to BPD at (205) 297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. You can also donate to the search by calling (205) 224-5003.

11:39 a.m.

Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem William Parker is encouraging volunteers to come out and help police on Sunday. Times and location for the search will be announced soon.



10:30 a.m.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith hosts press conference. Six days have passed since “Cupcake’s” abduction.

WATCH: Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith holds a press conference with the latest in the search for “Cupcake.”

New surveillance video has surfaced that possibly shows the last appearance of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney before her abduction Oct. 12.

“From what we’ve been able to determine so far, this is the last known location that we could determine where she was,” Smith said.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the surveillance video was taken from the Tom Brown Village area shortly before law enforcement was alerted to her disappearance.

The video shows two small children playing in a courtyard and two adults walking by. According to police, Cupcake is believed to be in the video. One of the men walking by is deemed a suspect and the other a person of interest.

“We’re hoping that someone will see this video and recognize the individual on there or he himself will say ‘Hey, that’s me,’ and whatever information they can provide will be greatly appreciated,” Smith said.

Currently, there are two people of interest in Cupcake’s kidnapping: Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29. Both were arrested earlier in the week on unrelated charges. Brown remains in jail without bond while Stallworth posted bond and has been free since Thursday. Smith maintained his belief that there are others who may have been involved in the case.

“Everyone is a person of interest at this point in the investigation,” Smith said.

The second child in the video has been identified. However, police have decided not to release the identity of the child or their family.

Smith said there has yet to be a motive established in Cupcake’s kidnapping. However, he said he believes the abduction was not thought out well in advance and that it may have been carried out as early as 20 minutes before she disappeared.

“I don’t believe that a lot of planning went into it,” Smith said. “I think that maybe it was something done impromptu.”

Smith said police are including K-9 units in the search for Cupcake.

According to Smith, there will be a grid search Sunday in the community. The area for this search is believed to be a place frequented by the person of interest.

The location will be released at a later time.

9:30 a.m.

Attorney Emory Anthony has been assigned to represent Patrick Stallworth, a person of interest in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney but charged for unrelated crimes.

Anthony hosted a press conference on Friday morning to provide more information about representing Stallworth.

WATCH: Attorney of person of interest in “Cupcake” case speaks

Stallworth, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child pornography with the intent to distribute. According to Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, images of underage girls were found on Stallworth’s phone.

He was held on a $500,000 bond. According to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer, he posted bond and was released at 3:22 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.

