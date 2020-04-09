New voting equipment coming to Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — The Pulaski County Election Commission will receive a delivery of new voting equipment from Electronic Systems and Software (ES&S) on Friday, April 10, 2020. This equipment will replace the county’s aging and obsolete voting equipment that has previously been in use in Pulaski County for nearly two decades.



The Commission will receive 300 ES&S ExpressPoll electronic poll books, 140 DS200 ballot

scanners, and 265 ExpressVote ballot marking devices. The new voting equipment will give the

County a more reliable voting system and enable the Commission to continue to provide safe,

efficient and importantly secure voting for all Pulaski County voters.



The new voting equipment will make its debut in the General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The same equipment is currently utilized in 65 Arkansas counties and replaces voting machines

that are up to 19 years old. The voting equipment was purchased with a state funds via the Office of

Secretary of State as appropriated by the 92nd General Assmebly, and the Electronic Pollbooks wee

purchased with county funds.