New voting machines for Saline County

BENTON, Ark. – Saline County will roll out for the first time new voting machines purchased by Secretary of State John Thurston with state and local funds.

Saline County is one of 10 counties that has new voting machines going into Super Tuesday (March 3). It is also the largest county –76,751 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State’s website– of the 10 counties that have new voting equipment.

The other nine counties are: Baxter, Drew, Lincoln, Madison, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, St. Francis, and Van Buren.