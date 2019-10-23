New youth choir provides opportunity, projects diversity

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Feet are tapping, and eyes are glued to sheets of music.

From behind a piano, Dr. Matthew Farr guides young voices through a Monday night choir rehearsal at the Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock.

A closer look at the choir reveals a group of young vocalists that sing a chorus of diversity.

The group includes 40 students from at least 16 different schools in Pulaski county, which include: Parkview, Jacksonville, Pulaski Academy, Sylvan Hills and even a home-schooled student from the Benton area, among others.

It makes up a community choir for kids who simply love to sing.

“Man, they’re talented,” Dr. Farr says.

“I think for children, it’s important to be a part of something…they share this common thing of music, and when they get together, it looks like they’ve been friends for a long time.”

Darrius Coakley is a 17-year-old senior at Parkview and part of the choir.

“It’s like, the sound when everything comes together, it does something to me,” Coakley says.

Just a few rows over sits Ariel Bronson, a 12-year-old student from Sylvan Hills Middle School.

“In choir at school, not everyone wants to be there, but now I’m in a position where everyone knows what their job is here,” Bronson says.

Whether it is their age, school or background, this choir’s range goes beyond vocal pitch.

Dr. Farr adds: “I learn as much from them as they learn from me.”

