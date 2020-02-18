NLR fire department Lieutenant will try to reverse termination in city hearing

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On February 19, A 14-year veteran of the local fire department, Lieutenant Gabriel Trobis will try to get the North Little Rock Civil Service Commission to reverse his termination by the Fire Chief.

A six minute exam conducted by a Little Rock doctor is the basis of Lieutenant Trobis’ termination.

Lieutenant Trobis was determined to be disabled by a Little Rock doctor employed by North Little Rock and Concentra Medical Centers.

Lieutenant Trobis hired a doctor and underwent an almost two-hour rigorous functionality capacity exam at his own expense and passed, but the city refuses to accept its findings and stands with the city doctors six minute exam.

Lieutenant Trobis’ Reinstatement Hearing is scheduled for Wednesday February 19th at 10:00 a.m. at North Little Rock City Hall, 3rd & Main, upstairs in City Council Chambers.

The North Little Rock Fire Department is asking for as many residents of the city to come and support Lieutenant during his hearing.