LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than a hundred people doing donuts, burnouts and drag racing forced Little Rock Police to shut down part of a city street Sunday to disperse the crowd.

The racing happened at several locations, including a parking lot at University and Asher Avenues, off Colonell Glenn, and a parking lot off Frazier Pike.

Police say several people received warnings and at least one person was cited for doing a donut in front on officers.

Multiple videos of the illegal and reckless driving are being shared on social media.

“As soon as I got here I could see a lot of people,” said Pastor Lawrence Hicks, whose church parking lot was one of the spots used. “There were some drag races going on up and down the street and police were just responding.”