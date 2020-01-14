NLRPD Justice center groundbreaking ceremony

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today North Little Rock broke ground on their new justice center.

The 82,000 square foot building will house the Police Department, municipal courts, an IT department and public meeting rooms.

The Governor and many state and city leaders were in attendance for the event.

“This is going to be a very beautiful building -I want everyone to be able to see it. That’s why chose this location. Everyone who comes up JFK will see it – When they see they’re going to say NLR is a very special place ” NLR Mayor Joe Smith.